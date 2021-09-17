Ongoing
COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Enterprise Farmers Market Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.
Sept. 18
Aglow International meets on Saturday, Sept.18 at 10 a.m. at Christ Community Church. The guest speaker will be Terry Tripp from Nashville, Tenn. The community is invited to come and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Sept. 19
Pastor Appreciation Day at Johns Chapel AME Church is Sunday, Sept. 19. During the 10:45 a.m. service, the message will be delivered by Pastor Willie White’s longtime friend, Reverend Dr. Frederick D. Sherrod, Presiding Elder of the Dothan-Eufaula District, comprised of churches in the cities of Dothan and Eufaula and other surrounding areas. At 3 p.m., Reverend LaKenya Anderson, Pastor of New Mount Zion AME Church in Eufaula, will deliver the message during a special celebration service when the honorees will be showered with expressions of appreciation by members and friends. Pastor and Mrs. Patricia White arrived at Johns Chapel on Nov. 3, 2018, and he has led the church in many ministries and service to the community, and has helped the church to sustain the momentum and service during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The public is invited. All COVID-19 health directives will be in place. For more information, call Nikki Mills, chair of Pastor’s Appreciation, at 334-389-6427; Marge Simmons, director of public relations, at 334-477-1962; Pastor White at 334-701-5853; or the church’s website at johnschapelamec.org.
Sept. 23
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Enterprise Country Club. Because this is a new location for the NARFE lunch program, reservations are not necessary but are strongly recommended. Please make your reservation by email to zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092. The guest speaker will be Debbie Grimes, facilitator of Grief Share, a group that helps individuals cope after experiencing a death in the family or of a loved one.
Sept. 30
Coffee County Family Services is collecting bicycles and tricycles for the children in Coffee County, and the goal is to collect 400 bikes by Sept. 30. New bikes or donations can be made at Mitchell Mazda, located at 1222 Rucker Blvd., or Century 21, located at 531 Boll Weevil Circle. Contributions are tax deductible and are so appreciated by the children of Coffee County!
Blind Boys of Alabama will play at Enterprise High School’s Performing Arts Center on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern-day innovators. They are not just gospel singers borrowing from old traditions; the group helped to define those traditions in 20th century and almost single-handedly created a new gospel sound for the 21st.
Oct. 2
Girls Night Out to benefit Breast Cancer Awareness will be held in downtown Enterprise on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature refreshments, door prizes, swag bag, activities, and of course shopping! Advanced tickets are just $10 until Sept. 30.
