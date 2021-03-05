The Winston Howell/Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 13 in Hartford at 9 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Hartford Fire Rescue, and it begins at the station located at 503 S. 3rd Avenue. Roll, jog, walk or run with Mayor Neil Strickland in the 43rd annual race to support the Fire Rescue department. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Gary Enfinger at 334-791-5281 or Winston Howell at 334-449-0754.

March 16

The Coffee County Education Retirees Association March 16 meeting has been canceled out of concern for their members’ well-being due to the number of COVID-19 cases still present in the area. A decision concerning the April meeting will made at a later date. For questions, call 334-347-0933 or 334-389-1569.

March 17