Aglow International’s monthly meeting will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Margaret Gibbs from Wicksburg. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend!

July 19The annual meeting of the Coffee County Farmers Federation will be held on Monday, July 19 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the Extension Office Complex in New Brockton. Only one registration per membership for door prizes is permitted, and all members are encouraged to attend.

July 21The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will be the guest speaker. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and an optional $12 lunch buffet opens at 11:30. The program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, call 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com by July 18.