Ongoing
COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.
Dec. 13
Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on December 13, 2021 at 701 N. Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330. The meeting will start at 06:00 p.m. We are limited to the number of people that we can have in the room so if you plan to attend please call 334-894-5581X3.
Dec. 14
The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education will meet for a regular called board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 12 p.m. in the Board Room at the Enterprise Board of Education Office.
Dec. 18
Aglow International will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Dec. 18 in the Gathering Room of the Aglow Community Lighthouse in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Anji Fisher. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
5K and Fun Run with the Grinch, hosted by Crossfit FXT and Main Street Enterprise, will be Saturday, Dec. 18. Registration is at 8 a.m., with the Fun Run beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the 5k at 9 a.m. The 5k is $25 and the Fun Run is $15 for ages 12 and under with ages 3 and under free.
To submit an announcement or event, email musry@eprisenow.com.
To submit an announcement or event, email sweed@eprisenow.com or musry@eprisenow.com.