St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Oct. 16

The Boll Weevil Fall Festival will be in beautiful Downtown Enterprise on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free outdoor event showcases our unique Main Street merchants and restaurants, handcrafted gifts, décor & art, festival food, entertainment and more. Drawing in thousands each year, it is an event for everyone to enjoy!

Aglow International will have its next meeting on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at 217 S Main St. in Enterprise. Tanya McLemore from Montgomery will be the speaker. The community is invited to come and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.

Oct. 21