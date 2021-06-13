Watermelon Day at the Farmers Market will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26. The annual event features peak-season produce, including cantaloupes, tomatoes, peas, peppers, squash, onions and a variety of other fruit and vegetables. At 8 a.m., Watermelon Day activities kick off, featuring contests like Largest Watermelon, Watermelon Eating, Seed Spitting, and Rolling. Free samples of watermelon on a stick will be available along with door prizes and special awards for the winning contestants. For more information, call Birgit Briggs at 334-348-2668 or email bbriggs@enterpriseal.gov .

Wiregrass Men of Valor will host the first Golf Classic tournament on Monday, June 28 at the Enterprise Country Club. Check in begins at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun tipoff is scheduled for noon. The event will feature an 18-hole, four-person modified scramble, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and the opportunity to compete in contests, including a $25,000 hole-in-one competition. Door prizes will be available after the tournament during dinner. All proceeds from this tournament will be utilized to support the not-for profit ministry and will help cover expenses to continue hosting the monthly Armor Up events at the New Brockton Farm Center. These events, held on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m., feature a free steak dinner to all attendees as well a guest speaker.