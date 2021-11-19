St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Aglow International will meet on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. in Enterprise at the Community Lighthouse in the The Gathering Room. The guest speaker will be Katelyn Thomas from Enterprise. Come and invite others! For more information, call 334-406-9683.

Johns Chapel AME Church will host a Community Food Giveaway on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mayor William Cooper of Enterprise, Mr. Mike Schmitz of Dothan and Pastor White are working together to help those in need by distributing a truckload of food in the church’s parking lot at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. Boxes of food will be placed in vehicles as they move through the parking lot. This event is open to the public. For more information, please call Helen Nichols, Chair of the Johns Chapel Social Action Commission, at 334-498-0451 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.