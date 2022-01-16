Ongoing
Enterprise YMCA Youth Soccer Registration is Jan. 3- Feb. 25 for ages 3-17. Register for Enterprise YMCA State Licensed Christian Preschool age 2 1/2—5 years, Enterprise YMCA registering for After School Pickup at all Enterprise Public Elementary Schools for ages K5-12 years old.
COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.
Jan 16
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service March, hosted by Ministerial Alliance and Good Samaritan Helping Hands, will be Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. The march will be from Enterprise City Hall to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church. For more information, contact 334-477-3816 or 334-389-6670.
Jan 19
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. A Republican Primary Gubernatorial Candidate forum will be held. All six candidates—Governor Ivey, Lyndy Blanchard, Tim James, Jim Zeigler, Stacy George and Dean Odle—have been invited to participate. Candidates will be given time to discuss their background and their platform, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Stacy George and Governor Ivey have declined due to scheduling conflict. Social time begins at 11 a.m.; an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30; and the program begins at approximately 11:45. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, please contact Shannon at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating.
Jan 20
Coffee County Conservation District will hold their monthly board meeting on Jan. 20 at the Coffee County Commission Room, 1065 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. We are limited to the number of people that we can have in the room so if you plan to attend, please call 334-894-5581 X3.
Jan 24
A Beekeeping 101 class will be presented in partnership by Enterprise State Community College and Southeast Alabama Beekeeping Association member Richard Woodham. This beekeeping class is a 10-week course, open to the public, for a cost of $15. This class will be held every Monday, beginning January 24 and continuing until March 28. The class will be held in the evenings at ESCC from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and cover a variety of topics and speakers related to beekeeping. Participants can register for the class at https://esccf.formstack.com/forms/communityenrichment_application
Jan 25
The Coffee County Extension Office will be holding 2022 Ag Outlook meeting on Jan. 25 at the Enterprise Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Specialists from Alabama Extension will be on hand to discuss market outlooks pertaining to row crops, livestock and poultry. This meeting is free and open to any producer who wishes to attend. There will be a sponsored lunch served, so be sure to RSVP by calling the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596 or email gpm0006@auburn.edu
Feb 11
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will be hosting the 2022 Wiregrass Cotton Expo on Friday, Feb. 11, at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan. The expo will feature a vendor tradeshow, Extension Specialists speaking on a variety of topics including agronomic updates, the cotton market outlook for 2022, cotton chemical updates and more. Registration for the Wiregrass Cotton Expo begins at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, with the expo beginning at 8:30 a.m. The expo is free to attend and includes a sponsored lunch for those who attend. There will also be CCA and Pesticide points available for license holders. For more information, contact the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center at 334-693-3800.
To submit an announcement or event, email musry@eprisenow.com.
