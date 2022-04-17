April 17

Pastor Willie White, Jr. and members of Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, extend a cordial invitation to our upcoming Easter Worship Event on Easter Sunday, April 17 at 10:45 a.m. The service will include Easter Speeches for all ages, Easter mini-concert by the Johns Chapel Combined Choir and a Message by Pastor White. In order to present the full Easter Story, Pastor White has asked Retired Presiding Elder David E. Reddick to share his thoughts on the Crucifixion, and Retired Presiding Elder Willis N. Huggins, Sr. to speak on the subject of the Resurrection. For more information, please visit the church’s website johnschapelamec.org or Facebook page or you may contact Marge Simmons, Christian Education Director, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.

April 19

A parade, in honor of the 2022 EHS boys basketball team will be on Tuesday, April 19 and will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Courthouse and will run along Edwards Street to the City Hall. At 6 p.m., the Enterprise City Council will recognize the team and coaches before their scheduled city council meeting on the steps outside the city hall. The team will be escorted by the EHS cheerleaders and Big Blue Band.

April 20

The Republican Women of Coffee County invite you to “The Hats Off to Freedom” Fashion Show, Greet and Meet, Silent Auction and Live Auction Fund Raising Event/Caring of America on April 20th, at the Enterprise Country Club. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Doors Open, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; silent auction, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., fashion show, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; live auction, 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, please contact Shannon at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating.

April 21

After two years of no reception and a small one, The Pilot Club of Enterprise will host its annual Civic Night reception to honor the city’s outstanding volunteers. The reception will be held in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church of Enterprise. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. with refreshments to follow and an opportunity to meet the honorees, new city queens and dignitaries.

April 22

The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.

April 28

The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library is having its annual spring book sale over three days: April 28, 29 and 30. Thursday, April 28, is the Members Only sale day and members of the Friends of the Library may shop from 2 – 6 p.m. The sale is open to the public on Friday, the 29th from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday, the 30th from 9 a.m.—2 p.m. There is a wide selection of books (fiction and non-fiction), CDs and DVDs, computer games, puzzles and home school materials to choose from. This is one of our biggest fundraisers, and all book rooms will be open to the public. All sales go to support the library’s programs and services.

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday Apr. 28 at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speakers will be Kathryn Hensley, secretary and treasurer for NARFE national headquarters in Washington, D.C. All current and retired federal employees are most encouraged and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, please attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

The German Coffee Club will meet on April 28 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 10 a.m. We are having a complementary brunch for our members. For guests it will be $10. Please call by Monday the 25th for reservations. A big thank you to our March hostesses: Anita Ferry, Brigitte Elmore, Gutrun Ambrose, Irma Spencer, Maria Hixon, Anna Kozik, Caroline Gebhard and Christine Krämer. For more information, call Chris at 475-6388 or Marianne at 389-1607

April 29

The Coffee County Extension office will be hosting a raised bed gardening workshop on Friday, April 29 at 1 p.m. at the Elba First United Methodist Church fellowship hall in downtown Elba. This workshop will cover topics related to raised bed gardening including construction of raised beds, soil amendments for raised beds, what to plant, how to plant, plant spacing and more. Participants will then be able to practice what they learn by helping plant the Giving Garden in Elba, located behind the old Coffee County Jail in Elba. The Giving Garden is a community garden that promotes healthy eating by producing fresh vegetables that are donated to the Elba Food Bank, and then distributed to those in need. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting, register to attend by calling the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596, and please let us know if you need any accommodations.

April 30

The 48th Annual Piney Woods Arts Festival “A Juried Arts & Crafts Show” will take place April 30 from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. and May 1 12 p.m.—4 p.m. Held on the grounds of Enterprise State Community College (on the running track), this year’s festival features original art and crafts by approximately over 50 artists, a Children’s Fun Center, food, special events include a Civil War Living Display and the Weevil City Cruisers Car and Truck Show, live entertainment and a ton of fun!

Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

To submit an announcement or event, email news@eprisenow.com

