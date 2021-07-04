July 19

The annual meeting of the Coffee County Farmers Federation will be held on Monday, July 19 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the Extension Office Complex in New Brockton. Only one registration per membership for door prizes is permitted, and all members are encouraged to attend.

July 20

The Enterprise City Council will convene in a work session followed by a council meeting on Tuesday, July 20 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

July 21

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will be the guest speaker. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and an optional $12 lunch buffet opens at 11:30. The program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, call 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com by July 18.

July 31

St. Paul A.M.E Church Lay Organization in Ozark will host the 2021 Men and Women Conference on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Perry Recreation Center located at 223 Community Drive in Ozark. The theme is “Breaking Down Barriers, and there will be three speakers: Sister Pertrenna Jackson, Liberty Christian Church of Dothan, Pastor Sam Jackson, III, Liberty Christian Church of Dothan, and Pastor Grandville Anderson, Pleasant Hill AME Church of Salem. The pre-registration fee is $20 and is due by Saturday, July 31. The onsite registration fee is $25. To register or get more information, contact Sandra Edwards, president of the St. Paul AME Church Lay, at 334-828-3149 or Tonita Williams at 813-966-9232.

