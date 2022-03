Events in and around Enterprise.

Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

March 21

Beekeeping 101, an 8-week course with beekeeper Richard Woodham begins March 21. The course will meet on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Enterprise State Community College. The class cover vital information about beginning beekeeping, feature guest speakers and a trip to a bee yard. The cost is $15. If interested, register at https://esccf.formstack.com/forms/communityenrichment_application.

March 23

Path to Influence: The Music Career of Shaun Murphy, a panel discussion part of Women’s History Month take place at Enterprise State Community College in the LBW Student Center Multipurpose Room at 10 a.m. The panel will feature Blues/R&B Singer Shaun Murphy, Gil Anthony (DJ for Blues Power) and Dr. Ken Thomas (ESCC Music Professor). Dr. Jeneve Brooks, a sociologist with a passion for music will moderate the panel.

March 24

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday March 24 at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Steve Flowers, former state representative and currently a political columnist, commentator and historian. Flowers writes a weekly syndicated column, Inside the Statehouse, which is published in 66 newspapers across the State of Alabama and has a circulation of more than 450,000. All current and retired federal employees are most welcome and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, please attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

The Coffee County Arts Alliance presents Shakespeare in Jazz: All the World’s a Song, with The Daniel Kelly Quartet featuring Frederick Johnson. The event will be held March 24, 7 p.m. at Elba High School. The show is an engaging, participatory celebration of Shakespeare’s work, offering an exciting new way to experience his genius. Great for those discovering his plays for the first time and for Shakespeare aficionados alike! Tickets can be purchased at coffeecountyartsalliance.com.

March 26

The Coffee County Master Gardeners will be at Lowe’s in Enterprise any Saturday during the month of March from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will answer your Home Gardening Questions about flowers, vegetables, herbs, trees and shrubs. They will have handouts on landscaping, and pest management as well as raised bed gardening, and container gardening. They will also have soil test kits available.

The Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will have a Women’s Ministry Prayer Breakfast on March 26 at 9 a.m. The event’s speaker is Minister Shelia Reynolds.

March 27

Bethlehem Temple COGIC, Bellwood, AL is hosting Pastor’s Anniversary Service for Pastor Sylvester and First Lady Ethel Pritchett, Sunday, March 27 at 4:00p.m. The guest speaker is Pastor James Starks, Elba, AL. Contact: Deacon J. Killings (334)798-6433.

March 31

The German Coffee Club will meet on March 31 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. No special program this month. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken. Masks are required to attend. Please bring cakes and cookies. March hostesses: Brigitte Elmore, Annette Gillhouse, Tilly Wuolukka, Caroline Gebhardt and Christina Kraemer. For more information, call Chris at 475–6388 or Marianne at 389–1607

April 1

The Coffee County Forest Landowner Association will host its annual landowner tour on Friday, April 1, beginning at 8:30 a.m. This year’s tour will be held at Mr. Julian LeCompte’s property in Coffee Springs. The tour will focus on quail management, pine site prep and planting, marketing timber for sale, establishing a hunting lease for your property and cost share opportunities available to landowners. The tour will also feature door prizes and a free lunch sponsored by First South Farm Credit in Enterprise. To register, call the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596.

To submit an announcement or event, email sweed@eprisenow.com or musry@eprisenow.com.

