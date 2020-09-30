Ongoing
The Enterprise Public Library is having a book sale now until Oct. 31, during library open hours. There is a large selection of children and adult Halloween books for sale. The books are priced 50 cents and up. Shop early to receive the best selection. New stock is put out weekly. Thank you for supporting your library.
Win free pizza for a year from RedBrick Pizza of Enterprise by cooking up a name for the RedBrick Pizza Weevil. Here’s how to enter: stop by Red Brick Pizza Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, take a picture with the Weevil, and post the picture along with your Weevil name in the comments on RedBrick Pizza’s Facebook page’s giveaway post; or place your Weevil name idea on an entry form at the register in RedBrick Pizza during normal business hours. Entries will end at midnight on Oct. 4. Tune into RedBrick Pizza Facebook page on Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. to hear the winner announced. There will be only 1 winner. Free pizza for a year is limited to one medium size pizza of your choice per week.
September 30
The last day to submit your census is Sept. 30. The 10-question census can be taken online at http://my2020Cenus.gov/ or by phone at 1-844-330-2020.
A Weevil Weeveal is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at Wayne Farms (1020 Co. Rd. 114, Jack). Get clucking and join us as we weeveal our newest addition to Weevil Way, “Wayne Weevil”. We are hen-thusiastic about showing you another amazing creation from Replica Plastics.
Wiregrass United Way’s 11th Annual Campaign Kickoff Bus Tour is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30. They will stop in six counties in one day. Thanks to Bay Limousine they will travel the Wiregrass and conduct a mini campaign kickoff in each of the six counties we cover. Wiregrass United Way will be at the Enterprise Farmer’s Market at 9:30 a.m.
October Ongoing
“Stuff the Truck” for Wiregrass Area Food Bank. You can drop off food or monetary donations to the Board Office (101 Douglas Brown Circle, Enterprise) anytime in October. We will be stuffing the truck on Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. We will be happy to pick-up at your office, if needed! Please make checks payable to Wiregrass Area Food Bank. The most needed food items: canned fruits and vegetables; packaged pasta and rice; soup; pure fruit and vegetable juices; peanut butter; canned meats and stews; canned tuna; baby food, cereal and formula (must be within code date); and canned and dried beans.
The Haunted Trails at Bama Slam will be open every Friday and Saturday in October. Beginning Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. the trails are open. $10 per vehicle, load up the family for a ride to the world famous Bama Bash… now etched into history forever as the Bama Blood Bash. For more information, contact Bama Slam at 877-907-7687.
October 2
All fundraiser art donations are due Oct. 2 for the 2020 Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary Inc. Annual Wildlife Art Auction. This will be for a virtual auction coming this October. We are asking for all artisans and crafters to please donate art pieces for our fundraiser. Donated art pieces can be whatever media you choose but it must be animal related. All donated art pieces are due no later than Oct 2. Art pieces can be dropped off at the sanctuary (1034 Co. Rd. 445, Enterprise) between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day.
Downtown Enterprise is having a Think Pink Event on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both days. This is a donation event to benefit breast cancer awareness. You can shop at participating Pink Ribbon Retailers for Think Pink sales, specials, and breast cancer giveaways. Support Breast Cancer Awareness with your raffle donation at our Think Pink hospitality Tent to have a chance to win $100, $250, or $500 Downtown Shopping Spree. Proceeds will be donated to Coffee County Family Services to facilitate mammograms for those in our community who might not be able to afford them. Put on your pink and come join the fun for this great cause!
Enterprise Country Club is having Oktoberfest 2020 on Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. There will be beer, brats, live music by Smoke & Steel, and more. $25 includes food and draft Oktoberfest beer.
October 3
Mountain Tales Film Festival is a virtual event scheduled for Oct. 3 & 4. The Mountain Tales Film Festival will stream 19 short films, the reading of 5 screenplays, and will have live discussion panels with film industry professionals. The films are scheduled from national and international submissions. Details are on the website: www.mountaintalesfilmfestival.com. You must have a ticket and the price is a donation. Access to the film festival is available after buying a ticket. Tickets at: http://mountaintalesfilmfestival.festivee.com. For more information, contact Java Moody at java@321-productions.com (334-389-3319) or Paige McCay at paige@321-productions.com (205-572-0414).
October 4
The Coffee County Training-Coppinville High School Alumni Association will resume monthly meetings beginning Sunday, October 4 at 5 p.m. at the Coppinville School of Opportunity building on Ouida Street. The meeting will be held in the library/media room. Face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
October 5
Enterprise Parks and Recreation basketball registration is Oct 5-16. Register online at eprd.recdesk.com or register in person at the Recreation Center. Cost is $35 per participant. Birth certificate is required at the time of registration.
October 6
Runoff Election Day is Oct. 6. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Enterprise voting location is 421 E. Lee Street (Recreation Center) and voting is for the mayor and city council district 3. The Elba voting location is 715 N. Troy Highway (Elba Church of Christ) and the voting is for the mayor.
October 7
The local Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Council will be holding several Facebook Live Recruitment nights this year instead of hosting an in-person recruitment day due to COVID-19 restrictions. You will get to “meet” the staff, have a chance to ask questions, and sign up. Simply visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Facebook page for more information or to tune in to the live events. Facebook Live dates: Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
October 10
South Alabama Speedway is having End of Season Races on Saturday, Oct. 10. The races will be Modified, Street Stock, Cuplite, Mini-Sportsman, Cuplites, and featured races for Roadrunner, Coyote, and Mini-Cup. Pit gates open at 3:30 p.m. Practice at 5 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $8 adult, $4 children (6-12), 5 and under free, and $20 family 4-pack (2 adult, 2 children). Pit admission is $25 adult and $15 children (3-11).
Bama Slam is having a $1,500 Cornhole Tournament on Oct. 10 at the Bama Slam Saloon. There will be $1,500 in cash payouts: $1,000 for 1st place, $400 for 2nd place, and $100 for 3rd place. Come toss some bags and watch the football games while enjoying your favorite cold beverages from the Bama Slam Saloon! $30 per team and it can only be paid the day of the tournament. Pre-register your team at https://forms.gle/wdaZAd3egk1Lemqg7. Please contact Joe Blackburn at 601-730-1438 for any additional questions.
Coffee County Cattlemen’s Association will host the 2020 Invitational Steer and Heifer Show Oct. 10 at the Ag Center Complex, New Brockton. $25 per animal. Novice Showmanship for ages 3-8. Showmanship 9 a.m. followed by novice showmanship, heifer classes and steer classes. Lunch provided by Coffee County Cattlemen’s Association. For show information, questions, rules, and entry form request contact Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596 or email gpm0006@auburn.edu.
October 11
2020 Enterprise Country Club Junior Golf Series is a monthly 9-hole competition for golfers age 18 and younger from July to October. This is open to members and nonmembers. These events will be 9-hole stroke play with a double par max that will allow young golfers to improve their skills, promote the use of club facilities, and increase their love for the game. 10 & under are Red Tee (requires parent to caddy), 11-12 are Gold Tees, 13-14 are White Tees, 15-16 are Blue Tees, and 17-18 are Blue Tees. Girls will play from the same tees with the exception of 15-16 (Red) and 17-18 (Silver). The remaining dates are Oct. 11 with the championship on Oct. 25. Tee off is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the entry fee is $15 per event. Grand prize: stand bag with “ECC Junior Champ 2020” engraving. Please call the clubhouse at (334) 347-2726 with any questions and to register. All information can be found at enterprisecountryclub.org. New players are welcome.
October 12
Columbus Day is Oct. 12. All Enterprise city offices will be closed.
October 17
Boxtoberfest 2020 (Breast Cancer Fundraiser) is hosted by CrossFit FXT/Functional Training Center (111 S. Conner St., Enterprise) and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. - noon. This is a 2 person CrossFit competition fundraiser for Coffee county Family Services to fund breast cancer screenings. 2 person teams in RX and Scaled categories. As this is a fundraiser, there will be small prize packs awarded to only division winners in each category (male/male, male/female, female/female). There will be 3 events in standard competition scoring format. For more information, see their Facebook Page or call 334-797-2482.
Aglow International Meeting scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker is Liz Sipper from Enterprise. Come and invite others! For more information, call 334-406-9683.
October 24
The Boll Weevil Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in beautiful Downtown Enterprise at the Boll Weevil Monument. This outdoor socially distanced event will showcase our unique Main Street merchants and restaurants, handcrafted gifts, décor, art, festival food, entertainment, and more. State Health Orders and CDC guidelines should be observed.
October 27
A Fall Carnival being hosted by Sam Boswell Honda is scheduled for Oct. 27 – Oct. 31 at 609 Boll Weevil Circle. There will be carnival rides, midway games, and food vendors. All CDC guidelines will be followed. The event will be open each day from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
October 30
Spooky in the City is being hosted by Enterprise Parks and Recreation on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in Enterprise. Enterprise Parks and Recreation’s annual Spooky in the Park will be replaced this year by a social-distance friendly Halloween event: Spooky in the City. Our goal is to provide the public with the ability to play a free virtual game around the city from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. We encourage everyone to get in the spooky spirit, put on your favorite costume, and gather your family for a Halloween themed game on the go and collect free goodies from each “Spooky Stop.” There will be 10 different Spooky Stops around the city. Teams who stop at all 10 Spooky Stops and complete the virtual game riddles will be provided a link to enter their team to win the Spooky in the City Grade Prize. This prize is worth over $1,200 and is made up entirely of prizes donated by local businesses! That’s not all! Those teams will also be entered to win the Spooky in the City Runner Up Prize worth over $500 and filled with items donated by local businesses. To find out how to play and how to register your team (it’s free) for Spooky in the City, please visit our website: https://www.enterpriseal.gov/379/Spooky-in-the-City.
Bama Slam Halloween Weekend is Oct. 30 – Nov 1 at 567 Co. Rd. 156 in New Brockton. Thunder in the Mud Halloween Weekend with $21,000 cash prize is presented by Mitchell Automotive. Ten Buck Two Racing presents: Shocktober Thunder in the Mud with XBR. Celebrate Halloween in Ten Buck Two with the Bama Slam Family as we throw the SHOCKTOBER event of the year! It’s going to be muddy and it’s going to be fast. Along with races, Bama Slam will bring an explosive and action packed weekend for the entire family to enjoy. Events will include: the Bama Slam Bigfoot Hunt with $1,000 cash prize, saloon concert, haunted ATV trails, haunted car ride, fall festival, hay maze, smash car, trunk or treat (Bama Slam Style), pumpkin patch and pumpkin carving stations, festival games, and much more. For more information, check out their Facebook Page or call 877-907-7687.
October 31
Trick or Treat in Enterprise will occur on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Please practice good safety by maintaining social distancing, and all appropriate State Health Orders.
South Alabama Speedway is having Last Race of 2020 Season on Saturday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-Treat in the pits. End of Season Races: Super Stock, Roadrunner, Coyote, Mini-Cups. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Practice at 5 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission: $8 adult, $4 children (6-12), 5 and under free, and $20 family 4-pack (2 adult, 2 children). Pit admission: $25 adult and $15 children (3-11).
November 3
Presidential Election Day is Nov. 3.
November 19
The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion will host the Make-Up Steak Cooking on Thursday, Nov. 19. We apologize for the delay but this is as soon as we can feasibly accomplish it. Tickets must be presented at the counter to redeem steak dinner. If you would like a refund, please email tickets to EHS, ATTN: SGM Price, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. Be sure to include name and address for a check refund to be sent to. We will have our Annual Fall Steak Sale in conjunction with the "Make-Up Steak Cooking".
December 5
Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.
