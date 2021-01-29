January 30

Downtown Date Night will be held at participating downtown merchants on Saturday, Jan. 30. Grab your sweetheart and head to Downtown Enterprise for a night out on the town! Get in some early Valentine's Day shopping, and make that reservation for two at your favorite Downtown restaurant!

February 11

The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the US Army Warrant Officers Association will be holding their in-person, monthly meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Swartworth Hall located at 5301 Outlaw Street, Fort Rucker, AL. This meeting is open to all warrant officers or those interested in warrant officer issues.

February 11-13

Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting a book sale on Feb. 11 and 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor meeting room. Select stock will be as low as 25 cents!

February 20