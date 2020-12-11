Registration for the spring semester at Enterprise State Community College is now open. Students can now register for the spring semester, which will include some additional on-campus class options, at Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College. Students can meet with their advisor to receive assistance with registration or register for classes through their MyESCC account. Extended hours for registration will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students who have not already planned ahead for the spring semester can visit escc.edu/registration to see class schedules and request assistance from an advisor. Spring classes start Jan. 13.

Bama Slam Christmas in the Country will take place every Friday through Sunday in December from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission is $10 for 6 and up and $5 for children 5 and under. Infants are free. Enjoy thousands of lights along the drive through Christmas trail including the nativity scene. After the trail, park your car and explore Christmas Village complete with Santa, Elves, Cindy Lou and even Mr. Grinch. Take photos with the residents of the village, sing along with all your favorite Christmas Songs and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate next to a cozy fire before you leave.