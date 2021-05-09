Ongoing
Get Outside with Alabama: A free webinar series on horticulture and home gardening will be held each Wednesday in May 1 at 1 p.m. and will continue through June 2. Connect at auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386.
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdO2urjkrGt2pkb9ubRAD7mlNrupM4z3h.
Back to School Bash: Annie’s Café is teaming up with Coffee County Family Services to throw the 3rd Annual Back to School Bash. From now until the summer, the organizations will be collecting certain items for children K-12 throughout Coffee County for the upcoming school year in August. Paper bags are available at Annie’s Café, come pick one up and fill it with socks and return it to Annie’s Cafe by May 28. For questions about the program or if you want to assist as a business, call Family Services at (334) 393-8538 or Annie’s at (334) 347-6622
May 8
VFW Post 6683 is taking orders for the 2021 Boston Butt Fundraiser. Pick up is Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the cost is $30. The fundraiser helps to support veteran’s programs across the Wiregrass. The Boston butts are cooked low and slow under the supervision of Chopper’s Old School BBQ. Pickup is at VFW Post 6683 located at 2615 County Road 537 in Enterprise.
May 13 The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce will hold an Ambassador interested meeting on Thursday, May 13 at noon at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 553 Glover Avenue. Come enjoy fun and fellowship and learn what the Ambassadors are all about! For questions or to RSVP, contact the Chamber at (334) 347-0581 or info@enterprisealabama.com
May 15
Aglow International will hold its May meeting on Saturday, May 15 at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Alabama State Prayer Chairman Sandra Ritter. Everyone is welcome to join and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services is holding the annual Rub Baby Run 5K Run/Walk, 1 Mile Fun Run, Diaper Dash and craft bazaar on Saturday, May 15 at 8.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium.
Fort Rucker’s Day at the Lake will kick off the opening of the Lake Tholocco swimming area and celebrate 50 year of outdoor reaction on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Tholocco on Fort Rucker.
May 19
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Wednesday, May 19 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The program will be a forum on the pros and cons of gambling in Alabama. Social time begins at 11 am, and an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.