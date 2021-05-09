May 13 The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce will hold an Ambassador interested meeting on Thursday, May 13 at noon at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 553 Glover Avenue. Come enjoy fun and fellowship and learn what the Ambassadors are all about! For questions or to RSVP, contact the Chamber at (334) 347-0581 or info@enterprisealabama.com

May 15

Aglow International will hold its May meeting on Saturday, May 15 at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Alabama State Prayer Chairman Sandra Ritter. Everyone is welcome to join and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.

Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services is holding the annual Rub Baby Run 5K Run/Walk, 1 Mile Fun Run, Diaper Dash and craft bazaar on Saturday, May 15 at 8.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium.

Fort Rucker’s Day at the Lake will kick off the opening of the Lake Tholocco swimming area and celebrate 50 year of outdoor reaction on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Tholocco on Fort Rucker.

May 19