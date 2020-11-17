Club Yesepoch, Inc. is cancelling the 2021 Community Wide Black History Banquet resulting from our awareness of both the public health crisis and the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Promoting social distancing and mask wearing during this pandemic as well as minimizing economic decline fully aligns with the club’s primary mission and focus, in particular, community involvement.
The Enterprise Women’s Day Class for Community Bible Study is live online and it’s not too late to join. We are studying the Gospel of John. You can register at www.communitybiblestudy.org or you can contact Lynne, CBS coordinator, at 334-494-2039 by phone, text or email bandL894@yahoo.com. For information on our Next Gen Children and Youth Ministry, contact Chris at 334-402-0950.
November 18
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The 2020 RWCC Volunteer of the Year will be recognized, and Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson will give a report on the General Election. Coffee County law enforcement officials will also give an update on what is happening in their jurisdictions. Social time begins at 11 a.m.; an optional $12 buffet served by club employees begins at 11:30; and the program begins approximately at noon. Social distancing will be observed, and per Governor Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.
November 19
The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion will host the Make-Up Steak Cooking on Thursday, Nov. 19. We apologize for the delay but this is as soon as we can feasibly accomplish it. Tickets must be presented at the counter to redeem steak dinner. If you would like a refund, please email tickets to EHS, ATTN: SGM Price, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. Be sure to include name and address for a check refund to be sent to. We will have our Annual Fall Steak Sale in conjunction with the "Make-Up Steak Cooking."
November 20
19th Annual Alabama-Auburn Golf Challenge benefiting the Wiregrass United Way and sponsored by Mr. Mattress Bedding Outlet is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 at the Enterprise County Club. Completed registration/sponsorship must be returned by Nov. 13. Contact 334-379-6471 or mindy@wuw.org for more information. Team price is $400 for one team of 4 players. Hole sponsor is $100. On Nov. 20, registration begins at 10 a.m., lunch (sponsored by Medical Center Enterprise)is at 11 a.m., shotgun start is at noon, and happy hour & live auction is at 4 p.m. Silent & live auction sneak peek cocktail party at 3:30 p.m. Open to the public. You do not have to play to bid on auction items. Complimentary drinks and appetizers. Auction items can be viewed all day. Auction items include vacations, beach & lake trips, and more.
November 21
Holiday Open House in Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s the official kickoff to our “Whoville Holidays” in Downtown Enterprise. Your holiday shopping will be unique and fun when you shop Downtown Enterprise.
Aglow International will meet Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at Po Folks in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Cecilia Ellingwood of Enterprise. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
November 27
Black Friday Pajama Party in Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Roll out of bed, come in your pjs and join all the other “WHOS” to enjoy unique shopping in beautiful Downtown Enterprise at our Black Friday Pajama Party!
December 1
The Enterprise Christmas Parade is Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Applications to participate in the parade are currently being accepted, and the deadline to apply is Nov. 20. To fill out an application, visit https://www.enterprisealabama.com/christmas-parade.
December 5
Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.
New Brockton Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at the New Brockton Town Park. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies and the decorating of a memorial tree. Anyone in the community who has lost someone is invited to place an ornament of their choice on the tree. Local music groups and choirs are invited to come and sing, and Rev. Anthony Sherrah of First Methodist Church of New Brockton will be the emcee for the evening.
December 12
Crossfit FXT is hosting the first 5K and Fun Run with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 12. The 5k is $25 and includes a t-shirt, and the Fun Run is $15 for 12 and under with 2 and under free. A t-shirt is also included. Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by the Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. The deadline is Dec. for t-shirts. Proceeds will go to help local downtown businesses bring fun events to the community and our local Shop with a Cop. Sponsorships are available; please contact Tracie Gulledge by email @crossfitfxt@gmail.com for information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!