The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. We will hear from our candidates for Sheriff: Scott Byrd and Dave Sutton and Coroner: Robert Preachers and Arnold Woodham. Candidates will be given time to discuss their background and their platform, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Social time begins at 11; an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30; and the program begins at approximately 11:45. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, please contact Shannon at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating.