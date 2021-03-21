March 23

Enterprise City Schools Board of Education will hold a special called work session on Tuesday, March 23 at 5 p.m. in the board room at Central Office. The session will be live streamed, and the topics will be masks and the HVAC and window project bids.

The Coffee County Extension Office will be hosting a landscape tree and ornamental shrub care and pruning workshop on Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m. at the Extension Office in New Brockton. This workshop will focus on overall tree care and maintenance, correct pruning, pruning tool care, pruning safety and tree risk assessment. The workshop is free to attend and a box lunch will be provided to all those who pre-register. Register by calling the Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596.

March 24 The Alabama National Guard will hold a vaccination clinic at the Enterprise Civic Center on Wednesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not required, masks are encouraged and the vaccine will be given free of charge. There will be 1,000 Pfizer vaccines available, and the second dose will be given on April 14.

March 25