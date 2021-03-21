March 23
Enterprise City Schools Board of Education will hold a special called work session on Tuesday, March 23 at 5 p.m. in the board room at Central Office. The session will be live streamed, and the topics will be masks and the HVAC and window project bids.
The Coffee County Extension Office will be hosting a landscape tree and ornamental shrub care and pruning workshop on Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m. at the Extension Office in New Brockton. This workshop will focus on overall tree care and maintenance, correct pruning, pruning tool care, pruning safety and tree risk assessment. The workshop is free to attend and a box lunch will be provided to all those who pre-register. Register by calling the Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596.
March 24 The Alabama National Guard will hold a vaccination clinic at the Enterprise Civic Center on Wednesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not required, masks are encouraged and the vaccine will be given free of charge. There will be 1,000 Pfizer vaccines available, and the second dose will be given on April 14.
March 25
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25 at PoFolks Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Bill Cooper, mayor of Enterprise. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month. For more information about Enterprise NARFE, please attend a NARFE lunch program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
The German Coffee Club will meet Thursday, March 25 at the Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken and a mask is required. Those attending are allowed to bring cake and cookies as usual. For more information, call Marianne at 389-1607 or Chris at 475-6388
March 27
The City of Enterprise’s Easter Hat Parade and Contest will take place on Saturday, March 27 at the Enterprise Farmers Market. Children and adults of all ages are invited to come to the Farmers Market and wear the colorful and uniquely decorated hats they’ve made. The Hat Parade, led by the Easter Bunny himself, will start at 10 a.m. The contest will begin immediately following the parade.