The Enterprise Lions Club is hosting its annual spring pancake breakfast on March 13 at PoFolks Restaurant from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice. Guests can dine in or pick up boxes “to go.” Lions mops and brooms will also be available for sale. One of its major fundraising events, the spring breakfast helps the club meet its financial commitments to charities and organizations in the area, most notably vision care.

The Winston Howell/Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 13 in Hartford at 9 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Hartford Fire Rescue, and it begins at the station located at 503 S. 3rd Avenue. Roll, jog, walk or run with Mayor Neil Strickland in the 43rd annual race to support the Fire Rescue department. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Gary Enfinger at 334-791-5281 or Winston Howell at 334-449-0754.

March 17