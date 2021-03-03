March 4
Freshman Parent Night for Coppinville Junior High School eighth graders will be held on Thursday, March 4 in the gym. The purpose of these meetings is to provide information and answer questions pertaining to EHS curriculum.
March 5
The Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Alabama Conservation District Employees Association. Applicants must be a U. S. citizen, high school senior and living in the State of Alabama. Applications may be picked up at the District office located 1055 E McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The deadline to receive completed applications in the District office is March 5. For more information, please contact Dorris Skipper at 334-894-5581 ext. 3, coffee@alconservationdistricts.org
March 11
Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on March 11 at the Coffee County Commission Room located at 1065 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. Due to limitations on the number of people who are able to attend, please call 334-894-5581 ext. 3 to RSVP.
March 13
The Enterprise Lions Club is hosting its annual spring pancake breakfast on March 13 at PoFolks Restaurant from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice. Guests can dine in or pick up boxes “to go.” Lions mops and brooms will also be available for sale. One of its major fundraising events, the spring breakfast helps the club meet its financial commitments to charities and organizations in the area, most notably vision care.
The Winston Howell/Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 13 in Hartford at 9 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Hartford Fire Rescue, and it begins at the station located at 503 S. 3rd Avenue. Roll, jog, walk or run with Mayor Neil Strickland in the 43rd annual race to support the Fire Rescue department. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Gary Enfinger at 334-791-5281 or Winston Howell at 334-449-0754.
March 17
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet March 17 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill who will be speaking on election issues. Social time begins at 11 a.m., an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at approximately noon. Social distancing will be observed, temperatures will be taken before entering and, per Governor Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.