OngoingRegister now for Enterprise YMCA’s fall soccer league for ages 3-17. Stop by the office at 904 Ozark Hwy or call 334-347-4513 or 334-347-0214 for more information.
COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Enterprise Farmers Market Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!
Enterprise Public Library will have signed and autographed books for sale during the month of August. The library also has a large selection of homeschooling books and materials for sale available on the second floor in the daily deals section.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.
August 18The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Rebekah Blocher, a research fellow for Alabama Eagle Forum, to discuss “The Great Reset.” Social time begins at 11 a.m. followed by an optional $12 lunch buffet at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required.
August 19The Enterprise High School Quarterback Club will hold its first luncheon of the season on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. Lunch will be served followed by Wildcat head coach Rick Darlington as the guest speaker. The Quarterback Club meets every Thursday on home game weeks.
August 21Aglow International’s monthly meeting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at Christ Community Church locate at 1303 East Park Avenue in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Betty Thorn from Samson. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend!
August 26The Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) has cancelled its lunch program for Aug. 26 previously scheduled at the former Enterprise PoFolks Restaurant that has permanently closed. Chapter officers will inform the members about future lunch programs. For more information, contact President Frank Zerbinos by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
September 15Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on Sept. 15 at the Coffee County Commission Room located at 1065 E. McKinnon Street in New Brockton. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. The number of people allowed in the room is limited, so those who plan to attend need to RSVP by calling 334-894-5581 ext. 3.
