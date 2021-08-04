August 11St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults series starts Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. and continues each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

August 12The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the US Army Warrant Officers Association will be holding their in-person, monthly meeting at 1145 AM on August 12, 2021 at Swartworth Hall, 5302 Outlaw Street, Fort Rucker, AL. A meal will be served. Please observe Fort Rucker COVID protocols. This meeting is open to all warrant officers or those interested in warrant officer issues.

The Coffee County Republican Club will hold its next meeting on Saturday, Aug. 14th at 8:30 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be State Representative Wes Allen, candidate for Alabama Secretary of State, which is the Constitutional office responsible for running elections in the State. For more information please call, 334-494-2427