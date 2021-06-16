June 17

The Enterprise City Council will hold a work session on Thursday, June 17 at 5 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.

June 18

Gwendolyn Gilley Construction will hold a celebration at The Landing, a new community in Enterprise, on Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m. to commemorate the naming of the community’s streets after four of Enterprise’s fallen heroes: Army Sgt. Timothy Conneway, Army Specialists Andrew Hand and Brendan Neenan and Navy Ensign Kaleb Watson. Country star David Nail is set to perform a tribute, and Fort Rucker officials as well as state and local politicians will be in attendance. The event is free to the public. The Landing is located in Enterprise off County Road 622.

June 19

Aglow International will hold its June meeting on Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks in Enterprise. The guest speakers for the event will be Barbara Alberson, Ginger Hollis, Judy Howell, Angie McCrea and Sara Kyser of the Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse Board. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.