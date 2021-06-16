Ongoing
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at
Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are hosting the Summertime Savings Mini Book sale from June 1-30 at the Enterprise Public Library. New items will be added every week, and sales include up to 50% off items marked 50 cents and higher.
June 16
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet today, Wednesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speakers are 7th Judicial Court Justice Debra Jones and Greg Cook who are both candidates for election for Place 1 in the Alabama Supreme Court. Also speaking is State Board of Education member Tracie West who is running for re-election. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com to RSVP.
June 17
The Enterprise City Council will hold a work session on Thursday, June 17 at 5 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.
June 18
Gwendolyn Gilley Construction will hold a celebration at The Landing, a new community in Enterprise, on Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m. to commemorate the naming of the community’s streets after four of Enterprise’s fallen heroes: Army Sgt. Timothy Conneway, Army Specialists Andrew Hand and Brendan Neenan and Navy Ensign Kaleb Watson. Country star David Nail is set to perform a tribute, and Fort Rucker officials as well as state and local politicians will be in attendance. The event is free to the public. The Landing is located in Enterprise off County Road 622.
June 19
Aglow International will hold its June meeting on Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks in Enterprise. The guest speakers for the event will be Barbara Alberson, Ginger Hollis, Judy Howell, Angie McCrea and Sara Kyser of the Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse Board. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Johns Chapel AME Church invites the public to share in the upcoming Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19 at noon. The guest speaker will be Reverend Robyn Burnett, pastor of New Life AME Church in Geneva. Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom and the ending of slavery in the United States. Following the message in the sanctuary, there will be vendors, food trucks, inflatables and more in the parking lot. All COVID-19 health directives will be in place. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact Nichole Nichols, chairperson, at 404-375-5003 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853. Johns Chapel AME is located at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.
June 20
Johns Chapel AME Church invites the public to share in the upcoming Father’s Day Night of Gospel Concert on Sunday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. Featured groups will include Chapter 7, Pastor Robert Merritt and Family Sound, Pastor McCray and Blessed as well as the Sanctuary United Voices of Praise Choir of Johns Chapel. Mistress of Ceremony will be Tina Williams. All COVID-19 health directives will be in place. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, please contact Nikki Mills, president of the Richard Allen Young Adult Council, at 334-389-6427 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.
June 24
The German Coffee Club will meet on Thursday, June 24 at 9:30 a.m. at The Landing on Fort Rucker. Schnitzel, French fries and salad will be served for lunch. Reservations need to be made by June 21. The club would also like to issue a thank you to last month’s hostesses: Brigitte Elmore, Tilly Wuolukka, Karin Ramires, Gudrun Ambrose, Caroline Gebhart, Anna Mathis, Elisabeth Fischer and Irene Tucker. For more information, call Chris at 475-6388.
June 26
Watermelon Day at the Farmers Market will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26. The annual event features peak-season produce, including cantaloupes, tomatoes, peas, peppers, squash, onions and a variety of other fruit and vegetables. At 8 a.m., Watermelon Day activities kick off, featuring contests like Largest Watermelon, Watermelon Eating, Seed Spitting, and Rolling. Free samples of watermelon on a stick will be available along with door prizes and special awards for the winning contestants. For more information, call Birgit Briggs at 334-348-2668 or email bbriggs@enterpriseal.gov.
June 27
Johns Chapel AME Church invites the public to share in the upcoming Vacation Bible School Kickoff and church picnic on Sunday, June 27. Sunday School will begin at 9 a.m. followed by worship service at the city’s Westside Park on West College Street. Vacation Bible School will be held from June 28 through July 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for ages 4-17 years of age at the church and virtually for adults. This year’s theme for the week is “I’ve Got This! With Jesus!” All COVID-19 health directives will be in place. Everyone is invited to attend. Please register on the church’s website at johnschapelamec.org. For more information, contact LauReen McDaniel, VBS Ddirector, at 334-470-1816 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.
June 28
Wiregrass Men of Valor will host the first Golf Classic tournament on Monday, June 28 at the Enterprise Country Club. Check in begins at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun tipoff is scheduled for noon. The event will feature an 18-hole, four-person modified scramble, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and the opportunity to compete in contests, including a $25,000 hole-in-one competition. Door prizes will be available after the tournament during dinner. All proceeds from this tournament will be utilized to support the not-for profit ministry and will help cover expenses to continue hosting the monthly Armor Up events at the New Brockton Farm Center. These events, held on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m., feature a free steak dinner to all attendees as well a guest speaker.