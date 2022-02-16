Events happening in and around Enterprise.
Ongoing
Enterprise YMCA Youth Soccer Registration is Jan. 3- Feb. 25 for ages 3-17. Register for Enterprise YMCA State Licensed Christian Preschool age 2 1/2—5 years, Enterprise YMCA registering for After School Pickup at all Enterprise Public Elementary Schools for ages K5-12 years old.
COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.
Feb 16
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. We will hear from our candidates for Sheriff: Scott Byrd and Dave Sutton and Coroner: Robert Preachers and Arnold Woodham. Candidates will be given time to discuss their background and their platform, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Social time begins at 11; an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30; and the program begins at approximately 11:45. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, please contact Shannon at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating.
Feb 19
H.O.P.E. Ministries will be sponsoring a Black History Month Community Free Giveaway and Voter Registration Drive on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bistro Soul Food Restaurant Parking Lot, at 1188 N. Range Street, Dothan, Alabama. We will be giving away new and slightly used clothing and shoes. We will have toys and games for the children. Free food will also be provided. We will also be doing a voter registration drive. Refreshments will be served. We need you to rock the vote and register to VOTE! For more information, please contact Retired Presiding Elder David E. Reddick, 494-0308 or Allie Bell-Reddick, 494-0479.
Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Rose Stephens from Dothan, AL. Come and invite others. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Feb 24
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 24 at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speakers will be Todd and Angie Boland, owners of Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory in Enterprise. All current and retired federal employees are most welcome and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, please attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.
Feb 26
The 2022 Black History Month Empowerment Day will be hosted by Johns Chapel AME Church and H.O.P.E. Ministries on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Empowerment Day will feature a blood drive in support of sickle cell, Black Businesses Expo, voter registration drive, guest speakers on a variety of topics including the importance of blood donation for sickle cell patients, Basic Budgeting and Credit, broadening your knowledge of investing, purchasing a house and planning for the inevitable. This event is free to attend and lunch will be served. For more information, please contact Allie Bell-Reddick at 334-494-0479, Geraldine Sanders at 334-475-0118 or Reverend Willie White, Jr. Pastor at 334-701-5853.
March 1
The German Coffee Club will not meet in February. We will meet next on March 1 at The Landing on fort Rucker in the ballroom at 9:30 a.m. for our Faschings program. We’re also having lunch, “Bratwurst und Sauerkraut.” Please call by Monday, Feb. 21 to reserve your seat. You may also bring a friend. For more information, call Chris at 475–6388 or Marianne at 389-1607
March 19
The Enterprise OSCAR Club is encouraging all individuals, civic clubs, churches, youth groups and businesses to embrace a service project that will enhance Enterprise. Show your Enterpride by joining businesses, churches or other groups and be a part of a large project or participate individually in a small project. We ask that these projects take place collectively on March 19. There will be a short kick-off at 8 a.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium. For more information, contact csgoolsby@centurytel.net.
