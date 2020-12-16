Bama Slam Christmas in the Country will take place every Friday through Sunday in December from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission is $10 for 6 and up and $5 for children 5 and under. Infants are free. Enjoy thousands of lights along the drive through Christmas trail including the nativity scene. After the trail, park your car and explore Christmas Village complete with Santa, Elves, Cindy Lou and even Mr. Grinch. Take photos with the residents of the village, sing along with all your favorite Christmas Songs and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate next to a cozy fire before you leave.

The Enterprise City Schools Gifted Program is currently accepting referrals. If you know a child who should be referred to the gifted program, contact your school counselor or the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. Gifted children are members of every economic, ethnic and social group. The definition of gifted: intellectually gifted children are those who perform or who have demonstrated the potential to perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared with others of their age, experience, or environment. These children and youth require services not ordinarily provided by the regular school program. Children possessing these abilities exist in all populations, across economic strata and in all areas of human endeavor.