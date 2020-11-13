Club Yesepoch, Inc. is cancelling the 2021 Community Wide Black History Banquet resulting from our awareness of both the public health crisis and the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Promoting social distancing and mask wearing during this pandemic as well as minimizing economic decline fully aligns with the club’s primary mission and focus, in particular, community involvement.

The Enterprise Women’s Day Class for Community Bible Study is live online and it’s not too late to join. We are studying the Gospel of John. You can register at www.communitybiblestudy.org or you can contact Lynne, CBS coordinator, at 334-494-2039 by phone, text or email bandL894@yahoo.com. For information on our Next Gen Children and Youth Ministry, contact Chris at 334-402-0950.

November 13

The Grand Opening of Entech will be held Friday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at 818 N. Quida Street, Suite 2A in Enterprise.

November 13-14