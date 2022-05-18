May 18

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet May 18 at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The luncheon will start at 10:45. You can make reservations by contact Shannon Smith at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating. We will be hearing from our Public Service Commission Candidates: Chip Beeker, Robin Litaker and Robert L. McCollum.

May 21

Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. Our Guest Speaker is Jacqueline Battle from Montgomery. Our new location is the Gathering Room, 217 S. Main St. Come & Bring a Friend!! For more info call 334-406-9683.

May 24

A Basics of Vegetable Gardening course at Enterprise State Community College, co-sponsored by Coffee County Extension, will begin May 24 from 6—7 p.m. The course lasts for four weeks and costs $5. For more information, contact 334-894-5596.

May 26

The German Coffee Club will meet May 26 at the landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30. We are playing bingo this month. Many thanks to our April hostesses: Brigitte Elmore, Anita Ferry, Gudrun Ambrose and Caroline Gebhart. For more information contact Chris at 475-6388 or Marianne at 389-1607

June 4

Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will host a Pre-Vacation Bible School Super Soaker Saturday Fun Day on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The entire family is invited to come share the fun. There will be water slides, inflatables, a dunking booth, face painting, board games, volleyball, basketball, ping pong, sack racing, horse shoe tossing, food and snow cones and plenty of FUN! For additional information, please call the church at 334-598-6279. The church is located at 1 Martin Luther King, Jr., Circle, Daleville, and Archbishop Carl McComb is the pastor.

June 6

Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center convenes Vacation Bible School June 6—10, from 6 – 8 p.m. each night. Classes will be taught for all ages, (three through adults), and registration is currently on-going. Please call 334-598-6279 to arrange transportation or for additional information. The church is located at 1 Martin Luther King, Jr., Circle, Daleville, and Archbishop Carl McComb is the pastor.

Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

To submit an announcement or event, email news@eprisenow.com