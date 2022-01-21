Jan 27The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday Jan. 27 at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speaker will be Tammy Doerer, director of tourism for the City of Enterprise. Doerer will speak about Tourism and its impact on the City of Enterprise and on Main Street Enterprise. All current and retired federal employees are most welcome and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, please attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will be performing at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. It is the most popular and sought-after big band in the world today, for both concert and swing dance engagements. Presented by the Coffee County Arts Alliance, tickets can be purchased for $35 on coffeecountyartsalliance.com.