Christmas at the Farmer's Market will be held Dec. 5 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. located at the Enterprise Farmer's Market at 525 N. Main Street.

December 12

Crossfit FXT is hosting the first 5K and Fun Run with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 12. The 5k is $25 and includes a t-shirt, and the Fun Run is $15 for 12 and under with 2 and under free. A t-shirt is also included. Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by the Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. The deadline is Dec. for t-shirts. Proceeds will go to help local downtown businesses bring fun events to the community and our local Shop with a Cop. Sponsorships are available; please contact Tracie Gulledge by email @crossfitfxt@gmail.com for information.

Ongoing

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Coffee County Family Services to provide community children with Christmas cheer! Be a Holiday Hero and help us supply bikes to kids in need this year. Bicycles or gift cards can be dropped off at CCFS or at the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce.