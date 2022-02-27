Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

March 1

The German Coffee Club will not meet in February. We will meet next on March 1 at The Landing on fort Rucker in the ballroom at 9:30 a.m. for our Faschings program. We’re also having lunch, “Bratwurst und Sauerkraut.” Please call by Monday, Feb. 21 to reserve your seat. You may also bring a friend. For more information, call Chris at 475–6388 or Marianne at 389-1607.

March 8