August 28
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. This was originally scheduled for Thursday, but has been rescheduled for Friday. All federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at Po Folks Restaurant. For more information, contact Lee O'Berry, 334-393-0492.
Groundbreaking for Legacy Gas Station will be at 6001 Boll Weevil Way Circle in Enterprise on Friday, Aug. 28 from 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
August 29
5th Saturday Maskquerade Party is being hosted by Downtown Enterprise – Home of the Boll Weevil on Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come downtown and shop with your favorite local retailers. There will be musicians playing on the sidewalks, extended store hours and stores will be running their own promotions. Also, you will have an opportunity to participate in a blood drive as well as sign up for the census.
August 30
2020 Enterprise Country Club Junior Golf Series is a monthly 9-hole competition for golfers age 18 and younger from July to October. This is open to members and nonmembers. These events will be 9-hole stroke play with a double par max that will allow young golfers to improve their skills, promote the use of club facilities, and increase their love for the game. 10 & under are Red Tee (requires parent to caddy), 11-12 are Gold Tees, 13-14 are White Tees, 15-16 are Blue Tees, and 17-18 are Blue Tees. Girls will play from the same tees with the exception of 15-16 (Red) and 17-18 (Silver). The dates are July 26th, Aug. 9th, Aug. 30th, Sept. 13th, Sept. 27th, Oct. 11th, and Championship on Oct. 25th. 3 p.m. is tee off. Entry fee is $15 per event. Grand prize: stand bag with “ECC Junior Champ 2020” engraving. Please call the clubhouse at (334) 347-2726 with any questions and to register. All information can be found at enterprisecountryclub.org. New players are welcome.
August 31
Friends of Enterprise Public Library Summer Mini Book Sale runs from June 1 – August 31. Daily deals only. The sale is located at 101 E. Grubbs Street, the second floor, and is only available during library operating hours. Up to 50% off items marked $0.50 and higher. New items added every week. There are lots of books available to include fiction, great summer reads, literature, sports, religious, romance, inspirational, vintage books, crafts, quilting, handyman, children’s books, home schooling, cookbooks, gardening, history, WWI, Civil War, and more.
September 2
It’s time for a Weevil Weeveal! Join us at Red Brick Pizza (847 Boll Weevil Circle) on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. – noon. Come celebrate with us as we pull back the curtain to Weeveal this Weevil customized by Replica Plastics.
September 1
The local Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Council will be holding several Facebook Live Recruitment nights this year instead of hosting an in-person recruitment day due to COVID-19 restrictions. You will get to “meet” the staff, have a chance to ask questions, and sign up. Simply visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Facebook page for more information or to tune in to the live events. Facebook Live dates: Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
September 2
September 3
A Weevil Weeveal is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Sorrells Funeral Homes (4550 Boll Weevil Circle) and is hosted by Weevil Way. Boll Weevils are cropping up all over Enterprise. Join us as we Weeveal another UnBollWeevilbe custom design by Replica Plastics.
September 14
Cub Scout Pack 77 invites boys in 1st through 5th grade to join them for their welcome night which is Monday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Enterprise First Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall/Welcome Center (302 North Main Street). Parents, please come with your child as we kick off our fall meetings.
September 17
Regency School of Real Estate is beginning on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Century 21 Regency Realty, Inc., 531 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Class is held on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. The cost is $380 (includes book). For more information, contact instructor Robin Foy at 334-389-4410.
September 26
Altrusa International of Jack is hosting the 3rd Annual Jack Day Car Show at the Zion Chapel School in conjunction with the Jack Day Community Festival on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. There is a $20 car entry fee. People’s Choice and Best in Show top 10 winners. There will be door prizes. For more information, contact Jerry Senn at 334-464-0030 or Jennifer Gatlin at 334-372-5817.
November 19
The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion will host the Make-Up Steak Cooking on Thursday, Nov. 19. We apologize for the delay but this is as soon as we can feasibly accomplish it. Tickets must be presented at the counter to redeem steak dinner. If you would like a refund, please email tickets to EHS, ATTN: SGM Price, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. Be sure to include name and address for a check refund to be sent to. We will have our Annual Fall Steak Sale in conjunction with the "Make-Up Steak Cooking".
Ongoing
Meditation and Tea on Friday afternoons is being offered by Yoga on Main in Enterprise from 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Come as you are with an open mind and smile. Suggested contribution is $10. The intention is for anyone interested to be able to attend, regardless of financial means. Email Lorna at lillerbrunn1@gmail.com for more information.
