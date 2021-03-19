March 19 Showtime at the Stadium will take place today, March 19 at Bates Memorial Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m., and regular concessions will be sold. Movie-goers will be able to sit in the stands on the home side of the stadium or bring their lawn chairs or blankets and sit directly on the field. For more details and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/130367445629893. The date may be subject to change in case of poor weather conditions. March 20 Family Kite Day hosted by Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise and Pastor Willie White Jr. will be held on Saturday, March 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Peavy Park. Sponsors are members of the Young People’s Division of the Women’s Missionary Society. Everyone is invited to join the kite flying fun, free food and soft drinks. All health directives and guidelines will be in place. For more information, contact Nikki Mills at 334-389-6427 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853. Women’s History Month Spring Revival at Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise will take place on Saturday, March 20 at 6 p.m. The guest preacher will be Reverend Patrea Wilson, Pastor of Allen Chapel AME Church in Skipperville. Prayers will be offered by Reverend Lisa Cade (Faith), Reverend Frances Crittendon (Family) and Reverend Flora Scott (Future). Please join on Facebook Live, YouTube Live or via 87.9 FM radio in cars in the parking lot or in locations on surrounding streets. For more information, please contact Marge Simmons, director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor Willie White at 334-701-5853. Aglow International will have its monthly meeting on Saturday, March 20 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Gwendolyn Bradley from Prattville. For more information, call 334-406-9683. The City of Elba and Troy Regional Medical Center is holding a community drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Elba Church of Christ on Saturday, March 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for initial doses. A second clinic will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to administer second doses. Elba Church of Christ is located at 715 Troy Highway in Elba. A vaccination consent form must be completed in order to receive the vaccine. There is no cost to receive the vaccine. The Oscar Club is encouraging all individuals, civic clubs, churches, youth groups and businesses to adopt a service project in the community to be performed on the fourth annual Day of Service on Saturday, March 20. A kick-off ceremony will be held at Bates Memorial Stadium beginning at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Charlene Goolsby at 334-347-2866 or csgoolsby@centurytel.net. March 23 The Coffee County Extension Office will be hosting a landscape tree and ornamental shrub care and pruning workshop on Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m. at the Extension Office in New Brockton. This workshop will focus on overall tree care and maintenance, correct pruning, pruning tool care, pruning safety and tree risk assessment. The workshop is free to attend and a box lunch will be provided to all those who pre-register. Register by calling the Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596. March 25 The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25 at PoFolks Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Bill Cooper, mayor of Enterprise. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month. For more information about Enterprise NARFE, please attend a NARFE lunch program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092. The German Coffee Club will meet Thursday, March 25 at the Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken and a mask is required. Those attending are allowed to bring cake and cookies as usual. For more information, call Marianne at 389-1607 or Chris at 475-6388 March 27 The City of Enterprise’s Easter Hat Parade and Contest will take place on Saturday, March 27 at the Enterprise Farmers Market. Children and adults of all ages are invited to come to the Farmers Market and wear the colorful and uniquely decorated hats they’ve made. The Hat Parade, led by the Easter Bunny himself, will start at 10 a.m. The contest will begin immediately following the parade.