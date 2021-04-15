April 22

All In Credit Union’s 37th annual car sale featuring 14 local car, truck and RV dealers will be held April 22-24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22 at PoFolks in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Carolyn Olk, travel advisor and owner of the Amber Roads Travel. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks. For more information, attend a NARFE meeting or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092

April 29

Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are holding the Booklovers Spring Sale beginning April 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Friends members only and April 30-May 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the public. Memberships will be available the day of the sale. There will be a large selection available, including fiction, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, old LP records, children’s books, home schooling materials, history books and more.