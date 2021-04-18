April 20
The Coffee County Education Retirees Association will not hold its April 20 meeting due to COVID-19 concerns. The association will resume regular meetings beginning in September 2021. Members will be notified of these dates at a later time. For questions call 334-347-0933.
April 21
Republican Women of Coffee County‘s next meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 21. Becky Gerritson, executive director of Alabama Eagle Forum, will be the guest speaker. Social time begins at 11 am and an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.
April 22
All In Credit Union’s 37th annual car sale featuring 14 local car, truck and RV dealers will be held April 22-24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22 at PoFolks in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Carolyn Olk, travel advisor and owner of the Amber Roads Travel. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks. For more information, attend a NARFE meeting or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
April 29
Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are holding the Booklovers Spring Sale beginning April 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Friends members only and April 30-May 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the public. Memberships will be available the day of the sale. There will be a large selection available, including fiction, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, old LP records, children’s books, home schooling materials, history books and more.
The German Coffee Club will meet on Thursday, April 29 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. Schnitzel, French Fries and salad will be served for lunch. Please make reservations by Monday, April 26. For more information, call Marianne at 334-389-1607 or Chris at 334-475-6388.
April 30
The 2021 AUSA Scholarship applications are now available under the Information Box on the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter website. Applications are due by April 30. Each year, the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of AUSA awards academic scholarships to eligible applicants planning to attend / or attending college or a vocational school. Applicants must be a current AUSA Chapter member or sponsored by an immediate family member that is a current AUSA Chapter member.
May 1
Festival in the Park, hosted by the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department, will be held on Saturday, May 1. Voted “Alabama Event of the Year,” this event sees over 7,000 people from around the state. The event goes from early afternoon with multiple inflatable games, pony rides, live bands, food trucks, carnival games, crafts and prizes and closes with fireworks just after dusk around 8 p.m. This event is free to the public.
Fort Rucker Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Inaugural Golf Scramble benefiting leadership scholarships for local Wiregrass area students will be held on Saturday, May 1 at Silver Wings Golf Course. A tournament brief will be held at 9:45 a.m. followed by the shotgun start at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Dave Vowell at 931-220-4283.
May 2
Victoria Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming Sunday on May 2 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Please join us for worship and celebration through special music and remembering Victoria’s heritage during the worship hour. Rev. Larry Doster, former pastor, will deliver the morning message. Everyone is invited to share Homecoming 2021. Due to COVID, lunch will not be served.