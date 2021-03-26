March 30

Sam Boswell Honda Buick GMC will be having a Spring Family Fun Festival from Tuesday, March 30th thru Saturday, April 3rd. The festival will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy your favorite carnival foods, rides and games! Text “carnival” to 474747 to find out how you can receive a free pass.

April 3

Coffee County Master Gardener Association members will be in the garden section of Lowes in Enterprise on April 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to answer gardening questions and provide literature from the Alabama Extension Service to interested gardeners.

Church With U will hold an egg drop in Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m.

April 4

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will hold an Easter celebration Sunday, April 4 at 1 p.m. Mt. Zion is located on Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise.

April 6