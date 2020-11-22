Registration for the spring semester at Enterprise State Community College is now open. Students can now register for the spring semester, which will include some additional on-campus class options, at Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College. Students can meet with their advisor to receive assistance with registration or register for classes through their MyESCC account. Extended hours for registration will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students who have not already planned ahead for the spring semester can visit escc.edu/registration to see class schedules and request assistance from an advisor. Spring classes start Jan. 13.
Club Yesepoch, Inc. is cancelling the 2021 Community Wide Black History Banquet resulting from our awareness of both the public health crisis and the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Promoting social distancing and mask wearing during this pandemic as well as minimizing economic decline fully aligns with the club’s primary mission and focus, in particular, community involvement.
The Enterprise Women’s Day Class for Community Bible Study is live online and it’s not too late to join. We are studying the Gospel of John. You can register at www.communitybiblestudy.org or you can contact Lynne, CBS coordinator, at 334-494-2039 by phone, text or email bandL894@yahoo.com. For information on our Next Gen Children and Youth Ministry, contact Chris at 334-402-0950.
All non-essential City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, in observance of Thanksgiving. The police and fire departments will be staffed. The garbage schedule will be changed somewhat to give Department of Public Works employees the holiday. Monday and Tuesday routes will be serviced as usual while the Thursday and Friday garbage routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25. All city offices will resume normal hours Monday, Nov. 30. Mayor William E. Cooper wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
November 27
Black Friday Pajama Party in Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Roll out of bed, come in your pjs and join all the other “WHOS” to enjoy unique shopping in beautiful Downtown Enterprise at our Black Friday Pajama Party!
November 28
Shop Small Business Saturday. Enterprise stores and restaurants invite the community to support small businesses by shopping and eating local all day.
December 1
The Enterprise Christmas Parade is Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Applications to participate in the parade are currently being accepted, and the deadline to apply is Nov. 20. To fill out an application, visit https://www.enterprisealabama.com/christmas-parade.
December 3
City of Enterprise Tree Lighting ceremony. The City of Enterprise will host its annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in front of Enterprise City Hall.
Wayne Farms is hosting a hiring event on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayne Farms Enterprise Plant located at 1020 County Road 114 in Jack. Wayne Farms is hiring for first and second shift workers for poultry production and live hang associates. For more information or to apply, visit waynefarms.jobs.
December 5
Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.
New Brockton Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at the New Brockton Town Park. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies and the decorating of a memorial tree. Anyone in the community who has lost someone is invited to place an ornament of their choice on the tree. Local music groups and choirs are invited to come and sing, and Rev. Anthony Sherrah of First Methodist Church of New Brockton will be the emcee for the evening.
Christmas at the Farmer's Market will be held Dec. 5 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. located at the Enterprise Farmer's Market at 525 N. Main Street.
December 12
Crossfit FXT is hosting the first 5K and Fun Run with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 12. The 5k is $25 and includes a t-shirt, and the Fun Run is $15 for 12 and under with 2 and under free. A t-shirt is also included. Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by the Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. The deadline is Dec. for t-shirts. Proceeds will go to help local downtown businesses bring fun events to the community and our local Shop with a Cop. Sponsorships are available; please contact Tracie Gulledge by email @crossfitfxt@gmail.com for information.
