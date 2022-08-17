What’s happening in and around Enterprise.

August 17

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Aug. 17 at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Optional luncheon starts at 11:15 a.m., business portion at 11:45 a.m. Meeting starts at noon. Please RSVP by contacting Shannon Smith at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, John Wahl, will be our guest speaker.

August 19, 20, 21

Family Conference 2022, at Solid Rock UPCI (4600 Rucker Blvd), will be August 19, 20 and 21. Friday’s service begins at 7:30 p.m., Saturday’s and Sunday’s begins at 10 a.m.

August 20

Enterprise Aglow will host its monthly Community Lighthouse meeting, Saturday, August 20 at 10 am. The guest Speaker is Neva Welsh from Huntsville. Come and invite a friend. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

Ongoing

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church.

The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise.

For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.