December 5

Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.

New Brockton Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at the New Brockton Town Park. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies and the decorating of a memorial tree. Anyone in the community who has lost someone is invited to place an ornament of their choice on the tree. Local music groups and choirs are invited to come and sing, and Rev. Anthony Sherrah of First Methodist Church of New Brockton will be the emcee for the evening.

December 12

Crossfit FXT is hosting the first 5K and Fun Run with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 12. The 5k is $25 and includes a t-shirt, and the Fun Run is $15 for 12 and under with 2 and under free. A t-shirt is also included. Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by the Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. The deadline is Dec. for t-shirts. Proceeds will go to help local downtown businesses bring fun events to the community and our local Shop with a Cop. Sponsorships are available; please contact Tracie Gulledge by email @crossfitfxt@gmail.com for information.