Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Feb 19H.O.P.E. Ministries will be sponsoring a Black History Month Community Free Giveaway and Voter Registration Drive on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bistro Soul Food Restaurant Parking Lot, at 1188 N. Range Street, Dothan, Alabama. We will be giving away new and slightly used clothing and shoes. We will have toys and games for the children. Free food will also be provided. We will also be doing a voter registration drive. Refreshments will be served. We need you to rock the vote and register to VOTE! For more information, please contact Retired Presiding Elder David E. Reddick, 494-0308 or Allie Bell-Reddick, 494-0479.