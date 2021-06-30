Ongoing

July 1Freedom Fest will be held on Thursday, July 1 at the Festival Fields located on Fort Rucker. This year’s festival, “Rumble over Rucker,” will include live entertainment featuring award–winning country music artist Darryl Worley as well as Shane Owens, The Brown Goose and The MCoE Band from Fort Benning, Ga. The event begins at 4:30 p.m., and the entertainment on stage will begin shortly after. The night will conclude with one of the best Firework displays in the southeast kicking off promptly at 9 p.m. The National Colors will be parachuted in by The Black Daggers Jump Team, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team. Local businesses, food vendors and food trucks will be on site proving various festival and traditional food as well as refreshment options that are sure to please. For more information on Freedom Fest 2021, parking, prohibited items, entertainment, gate access to authorized patrons and more, visit our website at rucker.armymwr.com.