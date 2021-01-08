Ongoing

The German Coffee Club has canceled all meetings until further notice due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. For more information, call Chris at 334-475-6388 or Marianne at 334-389-1607. Club officials ask everyone to please wear a mask and stay safe.

The Enterprise City Schools Gifted Program is currently accepting referrals. If you know a child who should be referred to the gifted program, contact your school counselor or the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. Gifted children are members of every economic, ethnic and social group. The definition of gifted: intellectually gifted children are those who perform or who have demonstrated the potential to perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared with others of their age, experience, or environment. These children and youth require services not ordinarily provided by the regular school program. Children possessing these abilities exist in all populations, across economic strata and in all areas of human endeavor.