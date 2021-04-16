April 17

Spring Festival at the Monument will be held on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join the community in beautiful Downtown Enterprise for the annual Spring Festival at the Monument featuring the vendor market, music, kids zone, food stations and more!

Coffee County Master Gardener Association members will have a plant sale on April 17 in conjunction with the Enterprise downtown Spring Festival. The sale will be located adjacent to the former Region’s Bank. For additional information, contact Ed Speigner at gourdday@gmail.com.

Aglow will meet on Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks restaurant. The guest speaker will be Rev. Joshua Fisher from Ozark. The community is encouraged to attend and bring a friend. For more information, call 334-406-9683.