Jan 24

A Beekeeping 101 class will be presented in partnership by Enterprise State Community College and Southeast Alabama Beekeeping Association member Richard Woodham. This beekeeping class is a 10-week course, open to the public, for a cost of $15. This class will be held every Monday, beginning January 24 and continuing until March 28. The class will be held in the evenings at ESCC from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and cover a variety of topics and speakers related to beekeeping. Participants can register for the class at https://esccf.formstack.com/forms/communityenrichment_application

Jan 25 The Coffee County Extension Office will be holding 2022 Ag Outlook meeting on Jan. 25 at the Enterprise Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Specialists from Alabama Extension will be on hand to discuss market outlooks pertaining to row crops, livestock and poultry. This meeting is free and open to any producer who wishes to attend. There will be a sponsored lunch served, so be sure to RSVP by calling the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596 or email gpm0006@auburn.edu

Feb 11

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will be hosting the 2022 Wiregrass Cotton Expo on Friday, Feb. 11, at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan. The expo will feature a vendor tradeshow, Extension Specialists speaking on a variety of topics including agronomic updates, the cotton market outlook for 2022, cotton chemical updates and more. Registration for the Wiregrass Cotton Expo begins at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, with the expo beginning at 8:30 a.m. The expo is free to attend and includes a sponsored lunch for those who attend. There will also be CCA and Pesticide points available for license holders. For more information, contact the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center at 334-693-3800.

