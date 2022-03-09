St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Coffee County Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on March 15 at the Coffee County Extension Office, 1055 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. We are limited to the number of people that we can have in the room so if you plan to attend, please call 334-894-5581X3.

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet March 16 at 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. The Alabama State Auditors: Stan Cook, Rusty Glover and Andrew Sorrell and Secretary of State Candidates: Wes Allen, Christian Horn, Ed Packard, and Jim Zeigler have been invited to speak. Candidates will be given time to discuss their background and their platform, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Doors open at 10:45, an optional $12 lunch begins at 11, the business portion begins 11:45 and the program starts at 12. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, please contact Shannon at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating.