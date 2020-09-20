Spooky in the City is being hosted by Enterprise Parks and Recreation on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in Enterprise. Enterprise Parks and Recreation’s annual Spooky in the Park will be replaced this year by a social-distance friendly Halloween event: Spooky in the City. Our goal is to provide the public with the ability to play a free virtual game around the city from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. We encourage everyone to get in the spooky spirit, put on your favorite costume, and gather your family for a Halloween themed game on the go and collect free goodies from each “Spooky Stop.” There will be 10 different Spooky Stops around the city. Teams who stop at all 10 Spooky Stops and complete the virtual game riddles will be provided a link to enter their team to win the Spooky in the City Grade Prize. This prize is worth over $1,200 and is made up entirely of prizes donated by local businesses! That’s not all! Those teams will also be entered to win the Spooky in the City Runner Up Prize worth over $500 and filled with items donated by local businesses. To find out how to play and how to register your team (it’s free) for Spooky in the City, please visit our website: https://www.enterpriseal.gov/379/Spooky-in-the-City.