Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Feb 8

The Coffee County Education Retirees Association will meet Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. The meeting will begin at the new time of 10 a.m. This month’s program will be “Good News for Good Days” presented by Dr. Ben Bowden, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Enterprise. Remember to bring your pop tabs, canned food and school supplies. You may pay your dues of $10 at this meeting. For questions, call Barbara Cole at 334-389-6335.

Feb 10