February 20
Aglow International will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at Po Folks in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Rev. Rose Stephens, a worldwide television minister who was also featured on the 700 Club. For more information, call 334-406-9683
February 21
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a Black History Month celebration on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. in the church parking lot located at 1705 Rucker Blvd. For more information, call 347-7576 or 477-3816.
February 24
The Military & Veteran’s Affairs Quarterly Breakfast is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 a.m. DAV Chapter 9 will be hosting at PoFolks located at 650 Boll Weevil Circle, and the program will be presented by National University. Please contact The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce at 334-347-0581 to RSVP no later than Monday, Feb. 22.
February 25
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at PoFolks Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Carolyn Olk, travel advisor and owner of Amber Roads Travel. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant. For more information about the Enterprise NARFE, please attend a NARFE lunch program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
March 5
The Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Alabama Conservation District Employees Association. Applicants must be a U. S. citizen, high school senior and living in the State of Alabama. Applications may be picked up at the District office located 1055 E McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The deadline to receive completed applications in the District office is March 5. For more information, please contact Dorris Skipper at 334-894-5581X3, coffee@alconservationdistricts.org
March 13
The Enterprise Lions Club is hosting its annual spring pancake breakfast on March 13 at PoFolks Restaurant from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice. Guests can dine in or pick up boxes "to go.” Lions mops and brooms will also be available for sale. One of its major fundraising events, the spring breakfast helps the club meet its financial commitments to charities and organizations in the area, most notably vision care.
The Winston Howell/Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 13 in Hartford at 9 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Hartford Fire Rescue, and it begins at the station located at 503 S. 3rd Avenue. Roll, jog, walk or run with Mayor Neil Strickland in the 43rd annual race to support the Fire Rescue department. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Gary Enfinger at 334-791-5281 or Winston Howell at 334-449-0754.
To submit an event or announcement for Best Bets or the church calendar, email sweed@eprisenow.com