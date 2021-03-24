March 24
The Alabama National Guard will hold a vaccination clinic at the Enterprise Civic Center today, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not required, masks are encouraged and the vaccine will be given free of charge. There will be 1,000 Pfizer vaccines available, and the second dose will be given on April 14.
March 25 The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25 at PoFolks Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Bill Cooper, mayor of Enterprise. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month. For more information about Enterprise NARFE, please attend a NARFE lunch program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
The German Coffee Club will meet Thursday, March 25 at the Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken and a mask is required. Those attending are allowed to bring cake and cookies as usual. For more information, call Marianne at 389-1607 or Chris at 475-6388
March 27
The City of Enterprise’s Easter Hat Parade and Contest will take place on Saturday, March 27 at the Enterprise Farmers Market. Children and adults of all ages are invited to come to the Farmers Market and wear the colorful and uniquely decorated hats they’ve made. The Hat Parade, led by the Easter Bunny himself, will start at 10 a.m. The contest will begin immediately following the parade.
March 30
Sam Boswell Honda Buick GMC will be having a Spring Family Fun Festival from Tuesday, March 30th thru Saturday, April 3rd. The festival will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy your favorite carnival foods, rides and games! Text “carnival” to 474747 to find out how you can receive a free pass.
April 3
Coffee County Master Gardener Association members will be in the garden section of Lowes in Enterprise on April 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to answer gardening questions and provide literature from the Alabama Extension Service to interested gardeners.
Church With U will hold an egg drop in Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m.
April 4
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will hold an Easter celebration Sunday, April 4 at 1 p.m. Mt. Zion is located on Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise.
April 17
Coffee County Master Gardener Association members will have a plant sale on April 17 in conjunction with the Enterprise downtown Spring Festival. The sale will be located adjacent to the former Region’s Bank. For additional information, contact Ed Speigner at gourdday@gmail.com.