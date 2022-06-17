June 18

Pastor Willie White, Jr. and members of Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, invite the public to join in as we host a Juneteenth Celebration Weekend on June 18 and 19 under the leadership of Nichole Nichols, Chairperson. The public is invited to join all events and services, including the historic 1st annual Juneteenth Parade in downtown Enterprise, starting at 12 p.m. There is no charge to enter. Absolutely free! An application to participate in the parade is provided at this link: https://www.facebook.com/2176600665919571/posts/3134599793452982/?sfnsn=mo Reverend Eddie Thomas, pastor of Mt Sinai Baptist Church in Newville, and Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville will be the guest speaker at the service at Johns Chapel following the parade. Vendors, food trucks and bounce houses will be available. Sunday morning Juneteenth worship service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on June 19. For more information, please contact Nichole Nichole, chairperson at 334-375-5003 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853. For vendor information, please contact Nikki Mills at 334-389-6427.

Military Appreciation Day, hosted by Main Street Enterprise, will be held in Downtown Enterprise on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will begin with its newest addition: the Patriot Parade in which participants will decorate their bikes, strollers, wagons, scooters and trikes and proudly parade down College Street. The event will also have shopping specials, music, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Various military and veterans service organizations will also be set up on College Street to share information about their organizations and provide activities and static displays.

June 20

Pastor Willie White, Jr. and members of Johns Chapel invite the public to Vacation Bible School 5 -7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 20-24. The theme is Sowing Seeds for Christ with Luke 8:11 as scripture reference. Classes will be available for toddlers through adults. Please register soon via QR code at the church’s website johnschapelamec.org or the Johns Chapel AME Church Facebook page; or by using this link: https://forms.gle/jojSaRJjaeLwbwP57 For more information, please contact LauReen McDaniel, VBS director, at 334-470-1816 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.

June 21

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will be hosting a ServSafe training program on June 21-22 at the Coffee County Extension office in New Brockton. This is a required food safety course for food permit holders.

It is a 2 day in-person course with a written exam. The cost of the course is $140 and you must register online. This course may be needed for restaurant managers and cafeteria managers and food vendors. It is a nationally accredited program through the Restaurant Association. For more information, contact Food Safety Regional Extension Agent Bridgette Brannon at 334-714-1248

June 23

The “Why Won’t You Hire Me?” job fair, co-hosted by Women Who Care and the Educational Opportunity Center will be from 8:30 a.m.—1 p.m. at the Student Center MPR at Enterprise State Community College. During the event, businesses will be set up to meet with job seekers, who could potentially interview with the company there during the event. Business coaches will also be available to provide feedback to participants, helping them identify their skills and strengths while coaching them on the interview process. The job fair is free and no registration is required.

June 25

Watermelon Day at the Enterprise Farmers Market will be June 25 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. The annual Watermelon Day activities will feature farmers with fresh peak-season produce – not only watermelons but cantaloupes, tomatoes, peas, peppers, squash, onions, and a variety of other fruits and vegetables. The watermelon festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. with a welcome by Mayor William E. Cooper. There will be free samples of watermelon slices on a stick, door prizes, and special awards for the winning contestants so everyone has a chance to be a winner on Watermelon Day. Other festivities throughout the day include a Biggest Watermelon Contest, Seed Spitting Contest, Watermelon Eating Contest and a Watermelon Rolling Contest.

June 28

Christ the King Church will be hosting a revival service June 25—30 with guest minister Superintendent WK Ellison. Services will begin at 8 p.m. at the church, located at 248 Donnell Blvd, Daleville, AL.

June 30

The German Coffee Club will meet on June 30 at the Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. We are having schnitzel for lunch. Please make your reservations by Monday, the 27th. We would like to thank our hostesses: Karin Ramirez, Brigitte Harper, Marianne Owens, Gudrun Ambrose and Caroline Gebhardt. Congratulations to Anita Ferry for being our 4 time Bingo winner. For information, call Chris at 475-6388 or Marianne at 389-1607.

Ongoing

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

To submit an announcement or event, email news@eprisenow.com

