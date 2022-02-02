Ongoing
Enterprise YMCA Youth Soccer Registration is Jan. 3- Feb. 25 for ages 3-17. Register for Enterprise YMCA State Licensed Christian Preschool age 2 1/2—5 years, Enterprise YMCA registering for After School Pickup at all Enterprise Public Elementary Schools for ages K5-12 years old.
COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.
Feb 8
The Coffee County Education Retirees Association will meet Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. The meeting will begin at the new time of 10 a.m. This month’s program will be “Good News for Good Days” presented by Dr. Ben Bowden, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Enterprise. Remember to bring your pop tabs, canned food and school supplies. You may pay your dues of $10 at this meeting. For questions, call Barbara Cole at 334-389-6335.
Feb 10
A community job fair will be held at Enterprise State Community College on Feb. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Student Center MPR. Those interested in attending the career fair are encouraged to have copies of their updated resume ready to present to employers. Visitors do not need to register to attend, but masks are required while on campus.
Feb 11
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will be hosting the 2022 Wiregrass Cotton Expo on Friday, Feb. 11, at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan. The expo will feature a vendor tradeshow, Extension Specialists speaking on a variety of topics including agronomic updates, the cotton market outlook for 2022, cotton chemical updates and more. Registration for the Wiregrass Cotton Expo begins at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, with the expo beginning at 8:30 a.m. The expo is free to attend and includes a sponsored lunch for those who attend. There will also be CCA and Pesticide points available for license holders. For more information, contact the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center at 334-693-3800.
Feb 12
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. We will hear from our candidates for Sheriff: Scott Byrd and Dave Sutton and Coroner: Robert Preachers and Arnold Woodham. Candidates will be given time to discuss their background and their platform, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Social time begins at 11; an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30; and the program begins at approximately 11:45. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, please contact Shannon at 334-494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. She will need to know how many in your party and whether you will be eating.
Feb 19
Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Rose Stephens from Dothan, AL. Come and invite others. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
