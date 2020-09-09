September 9

The local Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Council will be holding several Facebook Live Recruitment nights this year instead of hosting an in-person recruitment day due to COVID-19 restrictions. You will get to “meet” the staff, have a chance to ask questions, and sign up. Simply visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Facebook page for more information or to tune in to the live events. Facebook Live dates: Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

September 11

Patriot Day will be recognized on Sept. 11 at noon with a short ceremony at Henderson Park. This is an event to honor those who go towards danger rather than away from it: police, fire, deputies, and rescue squad. There will be a 2,977 Flag Display.

Donate Blood, Save a Life with the Wiregrass Board of Realtors® on Friday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Enterprise Walmart (600 Boll Weevil Circle). This event is being hosted by Alicia Rena, Realtor for Your Area Move at Team Linda Simmons Real Estate. Join us for our annual Wiregrass Board of Realtors blood drive. Donate blood and save a life. Lunch will be sponsored by Veterans United Home Loans. All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and all possible social distancing guidelines will be followed.